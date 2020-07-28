Taco Bell in Largo closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – An employee at a Taco Bell has tested positive for COVID-19.
According a Taco Bell spokesperson, the restaurant located at 13709 Walsingham Rd in Largo closed immediately for thorough cleaning and sanitizing.
The spokesperson says the franchisee has been in contact with Taco Bell and local health officials to follow proper protocol.
