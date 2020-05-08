Sweet Tomatoes to close permanently due to coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced the permanent closure of the buffet-style chain Sweet Tomatoes.

Various media outlets report that parent company “Garden Fresh” is shutting down all 97 Sweet Tomatoes and Souplantation, locations for good.

The pandemic has made it very hard for buffet-style restaurants to do business.

Like a lot of restaurants, the Sweet Tomatoes chain closed up in March due to the pandemic.

But as other eateries re-open, buffets are specifically not allowed to operate in many areas.

The closure will mean lost jobs for more than 4,000 employees and the loss of a favorite dining spot for countless loyal customers.

Fans of the chain took to Twitter to express their dismay at the news.

