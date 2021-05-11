Survey shows many parents are still reluctant to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids as young as twelve, but according to a recent survey, many parents are still reluctant when it comes to getting their children vaccinated.

“Having a vaccine authorized for a younger population is a critical step in continuing to lessen the immense public health burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Peter Marks with the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The age expansion means 17 million children are now eligible to get the vaccine, but according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, less than one third of parents say they’d allow their children to receive the vaccination right away.

According to the survey:

32% are waiting to see how the vaccine effects other children

29% would allow the vaccination as soon as it’s available for kids

19% wouldn’t allow their child to be vaccinated at all

The rest would only allow their child’s vaccination if it’s required for school

A CDC advisory committee will meet later in the week to discuss whether to recommend the shot for 12 to 15 year olds.

8 On Your Side reached out to Hillsborough County and federal health leaders about plans for vaccine distribution for that age group, but has not yet received a response.