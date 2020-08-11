Survey: 44% of women would pick quarantine with pets over significant other

TAMPA (NBC) – Many pet owners have realized just how much joy their pet brings to their life after spending the past couple of months quarantined with them.

In fact, a new survey shows that some would choose their four-legged friend over their significant other if they had to stay home again!

According to a new survey by Freshpet, nearly 1,400 adult pet owners were polled and when asked which companion to quarantine with… 44% of women chose their pet!

Over two in five female pet parents said they would pick their cat or dog if there were to be a second lockdown and they could only pick one companion, while nearly half (47%) of men said they would choose their significant other.

The survey also found 83% of Americans overall said that spending time with their pet improved their mood more than spending time with a significant other, and finally over half said they will feel guilty for leaving their pets at home when they have to return to work and away from home.

