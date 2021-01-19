‘Supply issue’ to blame for slow vaccine rollout that’s frustrating Tampa Bay seniors

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —Seniors in Tampa Bay have turned to 8 On Your Side after struggling to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Unless you’re going to sit around and do a refresh on your browser, 24 hours a day to hopefully catch Pinellas County’s site open—you’re out of luck,” said Pinellas resident Joe Reilly. “It’s impossible at this point.”

Pinellas County began administering 10,000 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday. The vaccines are being administered at four separate, undisclosed locations.

“We want people to understand you can’t just show up. It’s going to make it harder because it could be unsafe, we don’t want people clustering around each location,” said county spokesman David Connor.

None of the 10 counties in Tampa Bay had appointments available Monday evening. Officials in those counties say they hope to have more vaccines available later this week.

Jared Moskowitz, the director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management said last week that the state was experiencing a vaccine supply issue.

“It’s not that we can’t open more locations. It’s that we can’t feed those locations,” he said.

But Tampa Bay seniors want a more definitive plan.

“Give us number 1, a plan, and number 2, a timeframe. At this point I don’t really see a plan and I don’t really see a timeframe. It’s just every man for himself out there,” said Jacqueline Milch.