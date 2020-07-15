LIVE NOW /
Study suggests baby may have contracted COVID-19 in womb

Coronavirus

by: WFLA/NBC

(WFLA/NBC) – A study is suggesting that a baby may have contracted COVID-19 while in the womb.

This would be the first confirmed case of a mother transmitting the virus to her unborn baby.

French researchers say the mother tested positive for COVID-19 after she was admitted with a fever and a severe cough.

She delivered her son via C-section and the baby had also tested positive for the virus.

Doctors said the infant had also showed signs of brain inflammation, which scientists say was most likely caused by the virus.

Both the mother and the baby recovered from the infection and were later discharged.

The doctors said the virus was detected in the amniotic fluid and the placenta and that is how they believe the baby contracted the virus.

The scientists stress that while more research is still needed, cases of in-utero transmission still appear to be rare.

