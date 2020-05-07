Breaking News
Study: Llama antibodies could fight COVID-19

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The race to find effective coronavirus treatments has led researchers to llamas.

Specifically, a 4-year-old llama from Belgium named “Winter.”

Her antibodies show promise in blocking coronavirus from infecting cells.

Belgian and US researchers published their findings this week in the journal “Cell.”

Researchers have turned to llamas in the past to find promising therapies against similar viruses.

Researchers hope the llama antibodies can be used for prevention by injecting an uninfected person such as a healthcare worker.

The protection would be immediate, but temporary, last a month or two, and new injections would be needed to maintain the protective effect.

