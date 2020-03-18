Study: Coronavirus can live on surfaces for 3 days

1  of  2
by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – The novel coronavirus can remain infectious on plastic and steel surfaces for up to three days.

That important information comes from a study in the New England Journal of Medicine, which was supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

How long the virus can survive depends on the kind surface it contaminates. For instance, COVID-19 can be detected on copper for up to four hours and on cardboard 24 hours.

The coronavirus can linger in the air, suspended in tiny particles, for up to three hours.

The research explains how infectious the coronavirus is. It is actually similar to SARS in that way.

This study also shows why coronavirus may more infectious in a medical facility.

Many treatments like nebulizers, suction devices and CPAP machines can generate aerosol transmission.

Based on this research, frequent deep-cleaning of all surfaces could make a difference in prevention.

