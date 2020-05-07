Breaking News
Student who lost father to coronavirus told she can’t get assignment extension

Coronavirus

by: Gwen Aviles

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Images for WFLA USE ONLY

(NBC)—A college student who asked her professor for an assignment extension after her father died from complications related to COVID-19 was told to “try to get it done in time” via email, according to a viral post that’s sparked outrage and conversation about which demands are reasonable to place on students during this time.

Saige Kratenstein, a junior at the University of Maryland, tweeted an email she says she got from her finance professor last Thursday. The professor, who did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment, instructed Kratenstein that it would be “better” for her to complete the assignment on time as she likes to be “consistent with students because there are many who are having difficult times.”

In a separate email Kratenstein tweeted, the professor told Kratenstein that keeping up with the work “could take your mind off things,” a response the student found “incredibly insensitive.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

