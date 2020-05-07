Student who lost father to coronavirus told she can’t get assignment extension

(NBC)—A college student who asked her professor for an assignment extension after her father died from complications related to COVID-19 was told to “try to get it done in time” via email, according to a viral post that’s sparked outrage and conversation about which demands are reasonable to place on students during this time.

@UofMaryland I simply asked my prof for a few days extension on a project because MY DAD died as a result of covid19 and THIS is the response I get. DO. BETTER. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/OTDKY9mepj — Saige (@saigedara) April 29, 2020

Saige Kratenstein, a junior at the University of Maryland, tweeted an email she says she got from her finance professor last Thursday. The professor, who did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment, instructed Kratenstein that it would be “better” for her to complete the assignment on time as she likes to be “consistent with students because there are many who are having difficult times.”

Would also like to mention that on the day of my dads FUNERAL she said i should try to make it to the ZOOM anyway. pic.twitter.com/GeyjKGv35C — Saige (@saigedara) April 30, 2020

In a separate email Kratenstein tweeted, the professor told Kratenstein that keeping up with the work “could take your mind off things,” a response the student found “incredibly insensitive.”

