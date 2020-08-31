Student at Kimbell Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19, superintendent says

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County School District Superintendent revealed to 8 On Your Side Monday that a student a Kimbell Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time, it was the first known case involving a student who returned to school.

The district went through a week of online courses, then came back Monday for the first day of in-person classes.

“We did have a student tested last week, ended up coming to school today. Soon as that individual gets to school, we get a phone call that that individual has tested positive,” Davis said.

The student must now learn remotely for 2 weeks and anyone who came in contact with the student must also quarantine. Surfaces inside the school will be cleaned and disinfected.

A district spokeswoman said the student came in during the morning and left shortly thereafter, once the test result came back.

“The biggest thing is we continue to take proactive steps. We’ve taken a lot of steps to mitigate COVID-19,” Davis said.

The district unveiled a dashboard on Monday that shows the total positive cases involving Hillsborough County students and staff members.

It is updated every two hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, the district announced.

Statewide, 42 Florida school districts had 937 confirmed cases and nearly 700 people quaratined after potential contact.

Across the country, 3,600 school-related cases have been reported in 218 school districts.