Struggling businesses say beaches reopening Monday may be too late

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – They’ve been closed for more than a month, but come Monday, beaches in Pinellas County are reopening. It’s welcome news for most businesses, but others say it may be too late.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida is reporting 30,533 cases and 1,046 deaths

cases and deaths Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

The Reef Bar and Grill on Maderia Beach is still open for takeout, but over the last two months, these owners have lost more than 90 percent of businesses. They think they’ll bounce back, but say it’s been a bumpy ride.

“It has been, it’s been a roller coaster ride,” said restaurant manager Micheal Cambria.

Cambria is one of the managers at 4 Sister Restaurants The Reef Bar and Grill, Ricks Reef, the Toasted Monkey and Buoys Waterfront Bar and Grill.

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting beachside businesses.

“It’s surreal I guess,” said Cambria. “It made this not feel like home which, that I will say, that’s been miserable.”



















The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce overseas more than 700 businesses from St.Pete to Clearwater.

“A lot of our businesses are shocked, upset, frustrated,” said President and CEO Robin Miller. “Many feel like small businesses were not really looked after.”

Miller said hundreds of small businesses did not get federal stimulus money and now they’re at risk of losing it all.

“[The money] needs to come soon, otherwise, it’s going to be too late,” said Miller.

The owner of the four beachside restaurants, Mathew Vario, said with only doing takeout, it has cost them to stay open.

“It’s been really trying. We have over 230 employees out of work. Most have not been able to find other jobs. The business has lost about 94 percent of its revenue and that’s during our busiest time of the season,” said Vario.

His employees are trying to stay positive.

“We should bounce back,” said Cambria. “God willing, we all bounce back.”

Unfortunately, one of their restaurants, Buoys Waterfront Bar and Grill, opened weeks before the shutdown. They have temporarily closed their doors while the other three have remained open. They say they hope to have business back to normal at all four locations soon.

This restaurant employees also said they’ve been doing a lot of donations to help first responders, so now they’re asking the community to come out and support local businesses.

