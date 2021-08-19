Stricter mask policy in place at Hillsborough County schools

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The debate over school masks is intensifying as COVID spreads in the classroom. More than 10,000 Bay Area students are in quarantine as school leaders, parents and medical experts fight over mask mandates. Hillsborough County’s school board just approved creating a stricter mask mandate.

All students will now be required to wear a mask starting Thursday. This decision was made by the school board despite the governor’s orders that parents must have the option to choose if they want their kid wearing a mask at school.

In a meeting that lasted 5 hours, school board members heard from health experts at the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough, Tampa General Hospital, and USF Health.

Superintendent Addison Davis said that because of state law, he wanted to keep the mask policy in place where any student can opt out if their parent submits a form. The meeting ended though with the school board voting 5 to 2 to re-instate a 30-day mandatory mask policy with limited medical exemptions. Board members that voted for the mandate hope this will slow the spread of the virus.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can do to subtract the spread of the virus with further complications to the student’s health, and to the staff, and of course our teachers, our food service, our bus drivers,” said Lynn Gray, board member with Hillsborough County Schools.

This did not come without controversy from parents and students in the community.

“This tiny piece of cloth is not taking away your freedoms, it is not a symbol of tyranny,” said one student.

“Our state has taken a stand for the freedom of parents to choose what is best for their children,” said another parent.

The governor’s office was quick to speak out about the decision on the mask mandate, saying “No politician is above the law, even the HCPS school board members. It is disappointing that HCPS school board chose to change their mask policy, which had previously protected the freedom for parents to opt their kids out, in compliance with Florida law.”

Hillsborough County now joins Broward, Alachua counties, and Miami-Dade school districts in defying the governor’s orders. In the past threats have been made to withhold funding, remove board members or take away salaries for superintendents. The state board of education already voted to punish the first two districts, although they have not said what that punishment will be.