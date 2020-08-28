Straz to have fall in-person performances starting in October

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Straz Center for the Performing Arts has announced a fall 2020 slate of live, in-person performances scheduled to take place beginning Oct. 2.

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts has suspended all performances, classes and events to help contain the spread of COVID-19 back in March.

The performances will only proceed if local health and safety conditions deem it is prudent to do so.

“The capacity in the Jaeb Theater and at the Riverwalk Stage will be limited,” said Straz Center President and CEO Judy Lisi. “We’ll be offering socially distanced table seating that will allow small groups of friends and family to enjoy the performances together in a safe and responsible way. Masks will be required, and additional safety protocols will be in place. I am overjoyed that performances are returning to our stages.”

Performances include:

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)

Opera Tampa’s The Witching Hour

Frankenstein: The Modern Prometheus

Always … Patsy Cline

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Opera Tampa’s Home for the Holidays

Tickets for all these fall 2020 events go on sale Friday, Sept. 18 and may be purchased online. For a full list of event days and times visit the Straz website or call 813.229.STAR