Straz Center announces new COVID-19 protocols

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Straz Center has announced new health and safety protocols that be implemented for all patrons.

Starting Sept. 18, all attendees ages five and up must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, certified by a test provider, to gain entrance to all performances at the Straz Center.

A negative rapid antigen test administered by a medical provider/official testing center no earlier than 24 hours prior to the time of their performance. Home testing kit results will not be accepted for entry or a negative PCR test administered by a medical provider/official testing center no earlier than 72 hours before the time of their performance.

A CDC vaccination card proving an individual is fully vaccinated may be voluntarily presented at the door as an alternative to a negative COVID test result.

Masks will continue to be required at all times for those ages two and up while inside the Straz Center regardless of vaccination status.

If an existing purchaser is unable or unwilling to comply with the new policy and holds tickets to a performance occurring Sept. 18 to Oct. 31, 2021, they have until Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. to contact the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office to request a refund or on-account Straz credit. To request a refund for a show occurring Sept. 18 to Oct. 31, email comments@strazcenter.org or call 81-.229-7827 Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.