Breaking News
Coronavirus: U.S. death toll tops 5,000

Stopping the spread: Hillsborough Co. to open 2 hotels to help those impacted by coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The nationwide effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus is tough, but Hillsborough County officials are coming up with ways they believe can help.

On Thursday, Hillsborough County and the Department of Health will open two quarantine and isolation hotels for people and families impacted by COVID-19.

The sites will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, and will help prevent further spread of the virus by providing shelter, food, telemedicine options and basic services such as laundry and sanitation.

The two sites are the Quality Inn & Conference Center, located at 2701 E. Fowler Ave., and West Wing Hotel, located at 2501 E. Fowler Ave. Both are located right down the street from the University of South Florida’s main campus.

A total of 362 rooms will be used and will be managed by Hillsborough County and the Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

Residents eligible to use the sites must first be pre-screen by the Hillsborough DOH. Those wanting to use the sites can include single individuals or family members like a spouse and child.

The length of time residents will stay in the quarantine or isolation sites will be determined by the Department of Health and each person’s specific needs.

The county has signed a six-month lease with both hotels. The length of time the facilities will stay open and whether additional sites will be opened will be determined by local conditions.

Once the hotels are no longer needed, they will undergo medical-grade cleaning and sanitation.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals"

Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Tampa Mayor Castor on places of worship order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor Castor on places of worship order"

Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor"

residents concerned about covid patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "residents concerned about covid patient"

Nurses union protesting lack of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protesting lack of protective gear at HCA hospitals"

a group of past and present Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to help the local community by donating food and supplies to seniors in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "a group of past and present Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to help the local community by donating food and supplies to seniors in the area"

Deposit Returned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deposit Returned"

Tampa woman self-isolating with rescue ducks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman self-isolating with rescue ducks"

Hillsborough County to use 2 hotels as quarantine, isolation sites for residents impacted by COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County to use 2 hotels as quarantine, isolation sites for residents impacted by COVID-19"

Invisible lines in sand cause confusion as Pinellas County beachgoers persist despite coronavirus orders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Invisible lines in sand cause confusion as Pinellas County beachgoers persist despite coronavirus orders"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss