NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street Tuesday as hopes build that Congress will agree on a big coronavirus relief bill.
That would follow more aggressive steps from the Federal Reserve announced a day earlier to support lending and bond markets. Major U.S. indexes jumped more than 5% in the first few minutes of trading, and European and Asian markets also surged.
The lurch higher was the latest dizzying move for markets, which are still down by more than a third from their record highs reached a month ago as the economic damage from the coronavirus becomes more and more severe.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Coronavirus: Walgreens hiring 9,500 workers, current employees to get bonuses
- Ford is working with 3M and GE to make respirators and ventilators
- Man arrested for deliberately coughing near elderly citizen wearing face mask
- Stocks jump 5% as hopes build for coronavirus stimulus package
- Woman resorts to toilet paper bouquet for godmother in need