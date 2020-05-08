Still no stimulus check for Tampa Bay woman with mounting bills and little food at home

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Frustrated and desperate one woman wants to know where is her stimulus money? She needs it to survive.

As of just a few days ago 60 million Americans had yet to receive their stimulus checks. One woman reached out to 8 On Your Side wanting to know when that is coming afraid her backed up bills will be due before she gets the help she needs.

Maria Pritt has her own commercial cleaning business. Things were good. She was working 60 hours a week until the coronavirus pandemic.

“Then all of a sudden it stopped. I lost all but a few hours a week. Lost pretty much 75-80% of my income,” said Pritt.

Her supplies sit mostly unused in the trunk of her car, a car with a loan now in default, and a stack of bills mounting — unpaid. A phone bill for $700 now in its third month.

“I woke up to that this morning. I’ve got double bills. We’re barely surviving. We can hardly eat and my husband is on disability, social security disability,” said Pritt.

Then she heard of the stimulus money released by the federal government. For many adults $1,200. That would be $2,400 total for her family including a small grand-baby.

“So you were excited to get this,” asked 8 On Your Side’s Marco Villarreal.

“God yes! I thought, ok. This will get me through. It’ll help. It puts food on the table and keeps the bills from piling up too much,” said Pritt.

She has yet to see any money. Reaching out to 8 On Your Side after getting no answers from the IRS, we found out checks for SSI recipients won’t come until mid May.

Maria hopes that’s not too late.

“It’s really, really, hard. You start looking at yourself and think that you failed your family cause you were forced into this situation, but you still think, what could I have done differently,” said Pritt.

8 On Your Side found out some people may be waiting for months to receive their stimulus payment. Especially those waiting on paper checks.

