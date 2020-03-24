Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor moving forward with city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mayor Jane Castor has decided to move forward and plans on issuing a city-wide stay-at-home-order in Tampa, her office tells 8 On Your Side.

We are currently working to find out exactly when that order will be issued and when it will go into effect.

The mayor’s move comes after Hillsborough County leaders voted against implementing a county-wide shelter-in-place order on Monday. They instead elected to further study a stay-at-home order and possible curfews for county residents.

During that meeting, Mayor Castor voted to issue the shelter-in-place order in the county.

“We were all elected to do the right thing, to stand up and do the right thing, and this is the right thing to do,” Castor said. “The more we kick this issue down the road, the more people are going to die in our community.”

The county will not take that issue up again until Thursday.

