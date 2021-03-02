State vaccinating seniors at Ellenton mobile home park, open to anyone 65 and up

ELLENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Colony Cove is home to thousands of seniors in Ellenton. The mobile home park was selected by the state to host a pop-up vaccine clinic.

The clinic opened up for appointments only Tuesday morning and is unaffiliated with Manatee County and will administer 3,500 doses through Thursday afternoon.

Unlike the last state-run clinic in Manatee County’s Lakewood Ranch community, this pop-up site is not exclusive to people who live at Colony Cove.

“As long as you meet the requirement of a Florida resident and you’re 65 or older, you can get the shot,” said Colony Cove General Manager Scott Payrits.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Payrits told 8 On Your Side there were still very limited appointments available for Thursday afternoon.

He recommends seniors interested in making an appointment stop by Colony Cove Harmony Hall at 7615 Lakeshore Dr. in Ellenton between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday. Seniors can also call 941-705-1591.

The park’s HOA is helping set up the appointments.

“We have a good relationship with the health department. We were the location of a testing site back when COVID started and that went very smooth, so we have been reaching out for months offering up our location. I know the HOA was also contacting the Governor’s Office asking for a state-site and we were fortunate enough to get lucky,” said Payrits.