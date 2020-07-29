State-supported coronavirus testing sites to temporarily close over storm concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All state-supported coronavirus testing sites will temporarily close over concerns of Potential Tropical Cyclone 9.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced that all-state supported drive-thru and walk-thru COVID-19 testing sites will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The sites will remain closed until they are safe to reopen. Sites are anticipated to reopen by Aug. 5 at the latest.
Free COVID-19 testing remains available through local county health departments, but those wishing to be tested must call in advance.
FDEM said as the storm passes through regions of the state, sites will reopen on a rolling basis.
Testing site re-opening will be posted on FDEM’s social media, including Facebook and Twitter.
The following testing sites are affected in the Tampa Bay area:
Hillsborough County:
- Lee Davis Community Resource Center – 3402 N 22nd Street, Tampa
- SouthShore Community Resource Center – 201 14th Ave SE, Ruskin
- Raymond James Stadium – 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
Pinellas County:
- Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theatre – 400 1st. St. S, ST. Petersburg
Pasco County:
- Home Depot – 1315 U.S. Highway 19, Holiday
Polk County:
- Publix at Imperial Lakes Plaza – 2040 Shepherd Road, Mulberry
Manatee County:
- Lincoln Park – 501 17th Street E, Palmetto
- Home Depot – 2350 Cortez Road, Bradenton
Sarasota County:
- Robert L. Taylor Community Center – 1845 34th St., Sarasota
- University Town Center – 299 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota
