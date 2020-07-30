State-run COVID-19 testing sites close Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All state-supported coronavirus testing sites will temporarily close as the state braces for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced that all-state supported drive-thru and walk-thru COVID-19 testing sites will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The sites will remain closed until they are safe to reopen. Sites are anticipated to reopen by Aug. 5 at the latest.

“With the potential for weather and winds coming in these sites are outdoors and there are many objects that can fly around,” said Mike Jachles, Public Information Officer for FDEM. “For the safety of not only our workers, but the clients, and to secure the property there, everything will be secured.”

Free COVID-19 testing remains available through local county health departments, but those wishing to be tested must call in advance.

RELATED: All public coronavirus testing sites in Hillsborough County to close due to storm concerns

FDEM said as the storm passes through regions of the state, sites will reopen on a rolling basis.

Testing site re-opening will be posted on FDEM’s social media, including Facebook and Twitter.

The following testing sites are affected in the Tampa Bay area:

Hillsborough County:

Lee Davis Community Resource Center – 3402 N 22nd Street, Tampa

SouthShore Community Resource Center – 201 14th Ave SE, Ruskin

Raymond James Stadium – 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Pinellas County:

Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theatre – 400 1st. St. S, ST. Petersburg

Pasco County:

Home Depot – 1315 U.S. Highway 19, Holiday

Polk County:

Publix at Imperial Lakes Plaza – 2040 Shepherd Road, Mulberry

Manatee County:

Lincoln Park – 501 17 th Street E, Palmetto

Street E, Palmetto Home Depot – 2350 Cortez Road, Bradenton

Sarasota County:

Robert L. Taylor Community Center – 1845 34th St., Sarasota

University Town Center – 299 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota

