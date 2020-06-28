State Rep. files lawsuit against Hillsborough Co. for mask order

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – State Rep. Anthony Sabatini has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a local small business owner in Plant City against Hillsborough County over their mask mandate.

The Hillsborough County order requires employees and customers to wear a mask inside businesses and outside when social distancing is not possible.

As part of an amendment made to the executive order, the Emergency Policy Group said enforcement of the order will be placed on business operators, not the owner of the space in which the business occupies.

Sabatini tells 8 On Your Side the executive order is not clearly written.

“I think it’s illegal and I think its harm to society and business owners and it violates the equal protection clause. It’s not a rational order,” he said.

He hopes the county will rethink their mandate.

“I’ve been following a few of these lawsuits around the state and I hope Hillsborough does what Seminole County did, which is changing it from a requirement to wear masks to a recommendation. And they have had no issues,” added Sabatini.

8 On Your Side reached out to Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller who said they are aware of the lawsuit and prepared to defend their mask order.

LATEST STORIES: