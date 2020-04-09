State launches new mobile-friendly site for people trying to file for unemployment

ORLANDO (WESH) – There is now a mobile-friendly way for you to apply for reemployment assistance.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced a new mobile-friendly site to apply for unemployment insurance.

Click here to visit the site.

“The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is committed to ensuring Floridians are able to receive the benefits owed to them during this global pandemic,” said Ken Lawson, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “The team is working around the clock to make the process for applying for Reemployment Assistance as easy as possible for Floridians.”

You can also download a paper form for unemployment by clicking here.

The announcement comes after thousands of Floridian’s struggled to file for unemployment. Many Floridians who lost their jobs and their incomes turned to paper applications when they couldn’t get through to the state’s website.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that the state’s unemployment website was up to speed, but users said the site still did not work as it should.

