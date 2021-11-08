State Farm cuts Aaron Rodgers ads following comments on COVID vaccines

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis. In a news conference, Monday, July 5, 2021, reigning NFL MVP Rodgers said he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs wasn’t the only thing missing over the weekend.

Rodgers has appeared in commercials for the State Farm insurance company for roughly a decade from the “discount double-check” campaign to the recent “Rodgers rate” spots and was notably missing on Sunday.

According to Apex Marketing Group, a sponsorship and analytics company, he was featured in just 1.5 percent of the nearly 400 commercials for State Farm that aired Sunday,

The percentage of commercials featuring Rodgers dramatically decreased compared to the two previous Sundays (Oct. 24 and 31), when “Rodgers-specific ads” accounted for more than 20 percent of all State Farm spots, Apex confirmed in an email to NBC News.

The company’s “monitoring indicates that this wasn’t a planned reduction and more reactionary because there [weren’t] any new significant ads put in its place,” Apex President Eric Smallwood said in a statement Monday.

The news was first reported by Action Network.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” a company spokesperson told Nexstar in a statement. “We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view.”

Prevea Health, a Wisconsin health care organization, announced Friday that it ended a nine-year partnership with Rodgers, effective Saturday. The decision was mutual, Prevea said in a message on Twitter.

In an interview Friday on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers discussed his reasoning for being unvaccinated and his issues with the backlash he has received.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Rodgers said. “So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.”

Rodgers claimed to have done his own research and that he has an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and sought alternative treatments for “what was best for my body.”

“I’m not an anti-vax, flat-earther. I have an allergy to an ingredient that’s in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself and I’m very proud of the research that went into that,” Rodgers said.

He said with some of the public issues involving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — clotting issues and his “hearing of multiple people who had had adverse events around getting the J&J … the J&J shot was not even an option at that point.”

His research led him to a treatment he did not detail, and he said the NFL was aware of the treatment protocol he was using, which took “multiple months.”

Rodgers, who has been tested daily as part of NFL protocols for unvaccinated players, found out he contracted COVID-19 on Wednesday. He can’t rejoin the Packers for 10 days and must have a negative test to return to the team on Nov. 13.