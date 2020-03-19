State Department tells Americans abroad to return home and avoid all international travel

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Still image from WFLA file video)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs is advising U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel.

In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the US should arrange for an immediate return to the United States.

According to the state department, U.S. citizens traveling abroad that do not wish to return should be prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. While U.S. citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana"

Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach"

Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe"

Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe"

Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus"

'Neighborly' brings meals, company during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Neighborly' brings meals, company during coronavirus"

Coronavirus: More than 200,000 cases worldwide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: More than 200,000 cases worldwide"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

First Hillsborough COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Hillsborough COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey"

Bucs betting odds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs betting odds"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss