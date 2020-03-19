State Department tells Americans abroad to return home and avoid all international travel

TAMPA (WFLA) – The U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs is advising U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel.

In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the US should arrange for an immediate return to the United States.

According to the state department, U.S. citizens traveling abroad that do not wish to return should be prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. While U.S. citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel.

