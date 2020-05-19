State approves short term rentals in the Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Safety plans that allow short term vacation rentals are approved for most of the Panhandle, according to a state website.

Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation is overseeing the plans which are created and submitted by each county. So far, the agency’s website states that Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Franklin, Gulf, Walton and Santa Rosa counties are all approved.

Walton County is holding an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. today to discuss the issue.

Florida shut down short term rentals to stop the spread of the coronavirus. As the state reopens many businesses like gyms, restaurants and salons have been allowed to reopen with restrictions set by the state.

But in this instance, state officials tasked each county with coming up with a safety plan and submitting it to the state for approval.