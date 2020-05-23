Breaking News
State approves Hillsborough county to resume vacation rentals

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has received approval from state officials to resume vacation rentals.

According to the Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center, the approval applies to short-term vacation rental reservations.

The news comes following similar approvals for Sarasota, Manatee, and Pinellas County.

