Starbucks suspends use of reusable cups because of coronavirus

(CNN/WFLA) – Starbucks is working to prevent the spread of coronavirus by temporarily suspending the use of personal cups at its stores.

It’s unclear how long the suspension will last.

The Seattle-based coffee chain said it will still honor its 10-cent discount for customers who bring in their own cup or tumbler.

Starbucks says it’s also increasing the number of cleanings at company-operated stores and suspending business-related air travel.

There are currently three cases of coronavirus in Florida. All three are in the Tampa Bay area. The first two cases – a Hillsborough County woman in her 20s and a Manatee County man in his 60s – were confirmed over the weekend. The third patient is the sister of the woman who previously tested positive in Hillsborough County. Another Florida resident tested positive for coronavirus, but they’re self-isolating in the state of Washington.

According to Johns Hopkins University, global infections have topped 94,000. More than 3,200 people have died.

