Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (CNN) – Starbucks is stepping up by committing $10M to help out people in their company who are affected by the coronavirus.

It’s all part of a new global partner emergency relief program.

The company talked about it Wednesday saying it’ll help cover expenses for housing and utilities or if someone loses their home.

It’ll even help with funeral expenses just to name a few of the ways they want to chip in.

The chief partner officer for Starbucks, Lucy Helm, says the company believes it’s their responsibility to help their employees who are struggling right now.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance"

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez on convention center being used for emergency operations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez on convention center being used for emergency operations"

How to protect your unused car during Florida's stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to protect your unused car during Florida's stay-at-home order"

'Fueling the Frontlines' feeds hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Fueling the Frontlines' feeds hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak"

'Just Around COVID-19' Ruskin nursing student paradies Pocahontas

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Just Around COVID-19' Ruskin nursing student paradies Pocahontas"

Amazon to suspend delivery that competes with UPS, Fedex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon to suspend delivery that competes with UPS, Fedex"

Democratic lawmakers call on DeSantis to expand unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic lawmakers call on DeSantis to expand unemployment benefits"

Tampa-based Syndaver making respirators during shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa-based Syndaver making respirators during shortage"

School principals virtually interview potential teachers because of Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "School principals virtually interview potential teachers because of Coronavirus"

Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donates 2,500 CPAP devices to New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donates 2,500 CPAP devices to New York"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and humid ahead of a cold front

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and humid ahead of a cold front"

New resources, same problems: users still struggle to file online for unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources, same problems: users still struggle to file online for unemployment benefits"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss