Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus

TAMPA (CNN) – Starbucks is stepping up by committing $10M to help out people in their company who are affected by the coronavirus.

It’s all part of a new global partner emergency relief program.

The company talked about it Wednesday saying it’ll help cover expenses for housing and utilities or if someone loses their home.

It’ll even help with funeral expenses just to name a few of the ways they want to chip in.

The chief partner officer for Starbucks, Lucy Helm, says the company believes it’s their responsibility to help their employees who are struggling right now.

