Starbucks extends free coffee offer to first responders, frontline workers through end of May

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starbucks announced it will extend its offer of free brewed coffee for first responders and frontline workers through the end of May.

Since March 25, Starbucks stores have served more than one million cups of free coffee to the local heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The offer is valid to police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers. They will receive a tall, brewed coffee (hot or iced) at no charge.

The offer is valid through May 31.

