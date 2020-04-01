‘Star Wars’ actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack dies from coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:

SURREY, England (NEXSTAR) – “Star Wars” actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack died at 76 after contracting COVID-19, multiple reports say.

Jack died Tuesday at a hospital in Surrey, England, the BBC reports. Jack’s agent, Jill McCullough, said he hadn’t been able to see his wife before he died because she was under quarantine in Australia.

His wife, Gabrielle Rogers, tweeted:

We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him.

Jack appeared in “The Last Jedi” and the “Force Awakens,” along with more than ten television series, but he was also well known in Hollywood for his work on dozens of blockbuster films as a dialect coach.

His credits as a dialect coach include “Avengers: Endgame,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Sherlock Holmes,” “Alien vs. Predator,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” among many others.

McCullough told the BBC he was working “full-pelt” as a dialect coach on “The Batman” before his death. She called him one of the “brightest and clearest voices” in the acting world.

