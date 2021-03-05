St. Petersburg woman refused to wear mask, threatened to beat up officers, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman refusing to wear a mask inside a Charlotte County motel told the deputies who were arresting her to “look her up” because she’s battered and officer before and would do it again, according to a report.

Nancy Simpson, 51, of St. Petersburg was arrested after refusing to leave the Days Inn Motel in Port Charlotte on Tuesday, NBC 2 reported. Simpson was asked to wear a mask, but refused. She was also asked to leave, but refused to do that as well.

Deputies were called to remove her from the motel.

Simpson allegedly squared up to fight officers, and told the deputies to “look her up” because she had been locked up for battering an officer before and would do it again, according to the news station.

Online jail records show Simpson was charged with resisting in arrest in 2014. According to the arrest report, Simpson was seen riding shotgun in a vehicle with a bottle of vodka. She allegedly tried to bite, scratch and kick the troopers who detained her.

Simpson was arrested Tuesday for trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner and resisting an officer without violence. She was released on $2,500 bond.

NOTE: The NBC 2 report states Simpson is from Sarasota, but online jail records show she is from St. Petersburg. This story includes information from Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.