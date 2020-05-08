St. Petersburg salon owner will only reopen when the time is right

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Unlike so many business owners that can’t open under Governor Desantis’ order, Erin Childs is not chomping at the bit to reopen.

She owns the CoLab Salon on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg and started a petition with an employee to unite salon owners and others in the industry.

Childs would like to open soon, but only if and when it’s safe to do so.

“I want to make sure that we wait for the right time. I think that to me is the thing that ensures my future as a business owner,” said Childs. “I’ve owned my salon for six years and I have no interest in not owning it and I want to set myself up and quite frankly set everybody else up in my industry for success.”

Employee Cassie Mrotek believes the petition will work and bring more understanding to the profession.

“We deal with people one on one, our industry is really important and we should be heard and be considered along with all these other things going on in the world,” said Mrotek. “We’re part of it too.”

Childs says there is an empty feeling seeing her salon empty, but even if Governor DeSantis were to give salons the green light to open tomorrow, she might be hesitant.

“I have a great sense of accountability and responsibility as a person. I think that’s why I think about this stuff,” said Childs. “And everybody in my industry loves the clients that they serve, so that’s part of it too.”

