St. Petersburg police officer dies after battle with COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 52-year-old St. Petersburg police officer has died due to complications from COVID-19, the department said Friday.

Officer Michael Weiskopf died at Bayfront Health Friday morning, marking the latest Tampa Bay officer to die after contracting the virus. No further information about his death was released.

A police procession will escort Weiskopf’s body to a funeral home from the hospital at 1:45 p.m. Friday. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Weiskopf joined the department in 2003 as a member of the Traffic Section Crash Investigation Unit. He is survived by his wife and extended family.

Sun Coast Law Enforcement Charities, Inc. is accepting donations for his family on its website.

Weiskopf is the third law enforcement officer to die from COVID-19 this week. On Monday, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christopher Broadhead died following a weeks-long battle with the virus. And this week, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Deputy Douglas Clark, 67.

This story is developing and will be updated.