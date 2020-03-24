St. Petersburg Mayor Kriseman working on ‘stay-at-home order’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says he is working on a uniform stay at home order and has spoken about multiple plans with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Pinellas County officials.

Mayor Kriseman hosted a press conference on Tuesday saying residents should “Expect to see something happening in the very near future.”

When asked if Governor Ron DeSantis should have put in place a stay at home order and when for the state of Florida, Mayor Kriseman responded with “yesterday.”

Kriseman says he is also looking at potential mobile coronavirus testing sites including Tropicana Field.

