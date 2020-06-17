St. Petersburg Mayor Kriseman requires mandatory masks for all St. Petersburg businesses

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has announced that all St. Pete businesses including bars, gyms, retail establishments, retail, barbershops, and salons will now be required to have employees to wear a face mask or covering in areas open to the public.

Kriseman says mask usage must increase and this will now go in effect on Friday at 5 p.m. Kriseman says defiance of the order will be a municipal violation.

All businesses will also be required to post a plan specific to your workplace along with potential exposures to COVID-19 and what business plan to eliminate or reduce exposure.

“We plan to take this seriously… consider this your warning,” Kriseman said. .

Kriseman also said an order is being written requiring all residents wear a mask when entering businesses or other indoor places shared by groups of people, except your home, but it’s not yet complete and Kriseman doesn’t plan to put it that order in place by this weekend.

If you see a violation you are asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department’s non-emergency line at 727-893-7780 or email action@stpete.org.