St.Petersburg Mayor Kriseman announces no event over 50 people will take place

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has announced effective immediately that no event will take place over 50 people this includes festivals, sports, weddings.

Also effective at noon, tomorrow Mayor Kriseman says he is reducing occupancy cafes, bars restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, fitness centers, and the cross-bay ferry by 50%. A new last call will be implemented at 9 p.m. until further notice.

“Should enforcement prove an issue or circumstances necessitate it, I will move swiftly in order to complete to a complete closure,” Kriseman said.

Kriseman added businesses who do not comply may have the liquor licenses revoked and cited.

