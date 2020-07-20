St. Petersburg Fire Rescue hosting drive-through mask giveaway events

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will be holding multiple drive-through events to give away reusable cloth face masks to the public.

Citizens will drive through the parking lot to receive their free masks, but walk-up distribution will be available as well.

All attending are encouraged to wear a face covering.

A pack of five reusable masks will be given to each adult and child over the age of 2 per household, with a maximum of eight packs per vehicle.

Masks will be given on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Residents can pick up masks at one of these events:

July 20: Willis S. Johns Recreation Center 6635 Dr. MLK Jr. Street North 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last

July 22: Northwest Pool 2331 60th Street North 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or while supplies last



The masks were provided to the city’s Office of Emergency Management by the Department of Health and Human Services.

