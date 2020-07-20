St. Petersburg Fire Rescue hosting drive-through mask giveaway events

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will be holding multiple drive-through events to give away reusable cloth face masks to the public.
Citizens will drive through the parking lot to receive their free masks, but walk-up distribution will be available as well.
All attending are encouraged to wear a face covering.
A pack of five reusable masks will be given to each adult and child over the age of 2 per household, with a maximum of eight packs per vehicle.
Masks will be given on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Residents can pick up masks at one of these events:
- July 20: Willis S. Johns Recreation Center
- 6635 Dr. MLK Jr. Street North
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last
- July 22: Northwest Pool
- 2331 60th Street North
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or while supplies last
The masks were provided to the city’s Office of Emergency Management by the Department of Health and Human Services.
