St. Petersburg Distillery to give out 6,000 bottles of hand sanitizer at Feeding Tampa Bay events

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Distillery is partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay to donate hand sanitizers to those in need.

Every Saturday throughout the fall, representatives from the distillery will be present at select Feeding Tampa Bay mobile food pantries to provide hand sanitizer to the public.

The 1.7 oz bottles are consistent with FDA/WHO guidelines and created by St. Peterburg’s Distillery’s trained chemical engineers.

For details about the events, go to FeedingTampaBay.org.

To date, the distillery has donated more than 100,000 bottles of sanitizer to the community, including local law enforcement agencies, city offices and first responders.

The distillery shifted to hand sanitizer production in March to respond to the shortage in the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to these complimentary bottles for the public, St. Petersburg Distillery is selling various sizes of hand sanitizer bottles to meet the need of pharmacies, nursing homes, hospitals and medical offices. These can be purchased through the distillery’s online market place.