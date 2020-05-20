ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Diocese of St. Pete will resume public Sunday mass beginning the weekend of May 30.
St. Petersburg Bishop Parkes says restrictions will be in place upon reopening including the limit of people in the church and the frequent use of sanitizing hands.
The bishop also reiterated that those who are of greater risk for catching coronavirus are asked to stay home.
Although Bishop Parkes says May 30 and May 31 is the reopening date each parish may open and implement further restrictions at their desecration.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- When will Florida theme parks submit reopening plans to state?
- McDonald’s set to scrap self-serve soda machines as part of reopening guidelines
- Don’t let nursing homes take stimulus checks, Florida AG warns
- St. Petersburg diocese to resume Sunday mass starting May 30
- Pinellas Co. vacation rentals permitted to reopen with restrictions