St. Petersburg diocese to resume Sunday mass starting May 30

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Diocese of St. Pete will resume public Sunday mass beginning the weekend of May 30.

St. Petersburg Bishop Parkes says restrictions will be in place upon reopening including the limit of people in the church and the frequent use of sanitizing hands.

The bishop also reiterated that those who are of greater risk for catching coronavirus are asked to stay home.

Although Bishop Parkes says May 30 and May 31 is the reopening date each parish may open and implement further restrictions at their desecration.

May 30 & 31 will be days to rejoice! Public Masses on Sunday will resume & it's Pentecost, when Holy Spirit descended & graced apostles with gifts to courageously live the Gospel. Watch @bishopparkes' message: https://t.co/M5QkbayEKs.#courageouslyliving #sharingJesusnotgerms — Diocese of St. Pete (@DioStPete) May 20, 2020

