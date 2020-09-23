St. Petersburg College offering free training to Pinellas Co. residents impacted by COVID-19

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – St. Petersburg College is offering free training for Pinellas County residents who are unemployed or furloughed due to COVID-19.
SPC’s Rapid Credentialing Scholarship Program provides full-tuition scholarships where eligible applicants can earn sought-after skills to re-enter the workforce.
Courses are offered in different fields including business, technology, healthcare, public safety, or engineering and manufacturing.
“We are responding to the demand that we see in Pinellas County for high skilled workers and we know people are having a difficult time so we wanted to make it a seamless and easy as possible to access this training,” said Dean of Workforce Development, Michael Ramsey.
Scholarships are limited and these are the requirements you must meet:
- Unemployed or
- Underemployed or
- Furloughed (or expected) and
- Residents of Pinellas County and
- U.S. Citizens or Permanent Resident and
- 18 or older
- You must have an Employ Florida account and meet all other requirements. SPC partners with CareerSource Pinellas to provide job-search assistance through Employ Florida. Register for Employ Florida.
To apply to SPC’s Rapid Credentialing Scholarship Program, click here.
