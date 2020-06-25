LIVE NOW /
St. Pete YMCA lifeguard tests positive for COVID-19, spokesman says

Coronavirus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A lifeguard at a St. Petersburg YMCA has tested positive for COVID-19, News Channel 8 has learned.

According to a spokesman for the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg, operations will continue at the Jim & Heather Gills YMCA despite one of their employees testing positive for the virus.

“We immediately executed our COVID response protocol and contacted the local health department. We have followed their guidance to continue operations and expand on our enhanced cleaning protocols that were already in place,” the spokesman said.

They added that staff and program participants were notified of the exposure.

