1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus curfew: Hillsborough emergency group approves county-wide curfew Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

St. Pete teacher deploys with National Guard in response to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – A local teacher has left the classroom to join the fight against COVID-19. It’s a sacrifice he says he’s willing to make if it means protecting his students and his family.

Sgt. Frederick Harmon is in the Florida National Guard. He has been for years. He’s currently in West Palm Beach helping the Florida Department of Health as they work to control the ever-spreading coronavirus.

When he’s not in uniform, he’s at Blanton Elementary in St. Petersburg.

“Every year it’s a different set of kids and the connections that you build with them are always the best part,” said Sgt. Harmon.

Spring break had just ended, Florida was in a state of emergency and he was getting ready for virtual teaching.

“Literally the moment I walked into my classroom to collect all my materials I got a text message saying that we had been activated for the support of the COVID-19 response,” said Sgt. Harmon.

He’s done what he can; Sending back messages to his students as they continue class without him. Now they’re sending back messages to him.

“Hi Mr. Harmon. We are proud of you for everything you do for us in school and in the brigade. Thank you for being there. We miss you,” said one student in a video message.

It’s not easy leaving behind your wife and young daughter, but he says it’s worth it if it gets his kids back in school soon.

“Hi Mr. Harmon’s class! I hope that you guys are doing great, and we’re going to see each other again real soon. OK? I miss you guys. You’re doing great,” Sgt. Harmon said.

There are currently over 2,200 guardsmen deployed in response to COVID-19.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home"

Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19"

Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in hard hit New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in hard hit New York"

Mount Sinai Brooklyn Video Blog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mount Sinai Brooklyn Video Blog"

Pinellas Co. man set to run bridge 80 times to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. man set to run bridge 80 times to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay"

HCSO starts "30 Days of Stronger Together with #TeamHSCO" campaign to help local nonprofit organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO starts "30 Days of Stronger Together with #TeamHSCO" campaign to help local nonprofit organizations"

Former employees of St. Pete restaurant closed due to death threats claim they are victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former employees of St. Pete restaurant closed due to death threats claim they are victims"

'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner

Thumbnail for the video titled "'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner"

Former employees fire back at The Getaway shutdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former employees fire back at The Getaway shutdown"

COVID-19 having unexpected impact on some aspects of Tampa Bay area health care

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 having unexpected impact on some aspects of Tampa Bay area health care"

Polk high school seniors grapple with canceled events, graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk high school seniors grapple with canceled events, graduation"

Pinellas County Government leaders to hear from sheriff before reopening beaches, pools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Government leaders to hear from sheriff before reopening beaches, pools"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss