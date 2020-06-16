St. Pete restaurant closed temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular St. Petersburg restaurant is closing it’s doors temporarily due to the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases across the City of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County.

Hawkers St. Pete made the announcement on their Facebook page saying “This temporary closure will allow us to perform additional CDC-approved deep cleaning procedures through every nook & cranny in the restaurant, as a purely preemptive precaution while the St. Pete area experiences this spike in cases.”

Pinellas County currently is sitting at 2,471 cases with 475 hospitalizations and 107 deaths.

Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 13 of the last 14 days. The first 2,000-plus case count was Saturday and was the highest spike the state had seen until Tuesday.

