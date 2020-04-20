St. Pete Pride postponed until fall due to coronavirus

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 09: The Gay Pride Game flag is seen on the 50m arcs during the round 12 AFL match between the St Kilda Saints and the Sydney Swans at Etihad Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The biggest pride celebration in the State of Florida has been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

St. Pete Pride organizers announced Monday they are pushing the annual festival back until fall of this year. No exact date has been set yet.

“St Pete Pride is actively working with the City of St. Petersburg to secure new dates for the events and will make additional changes to the schedule (as necessary) to move forward with the celebrations,” organizers said in a statement.

The event, which was supposed to happen in June, draws in hundreds of thousands of people every year.

“We recognize how meaningful our PRIDE celebration is to the LGBTQ community in Tampa Bay. Although we may not be able to physically gather as we normally would this June, our postponement will in no way diminish what it means to be PROUD in St Pete and Tampa Bay!” St. Pete Pride Board President Chrys Bundy said in a statement. “We will still find ways to raise our flags of all colors, celebrate the beauty and vibrancy of our community, and spotlight the issues our movement still faces.”

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says the organizers understand there’s too much uncertainty with the pandemic right now to move forward with an event that brings so many people from so many different places to the city.

“I appreciate their thinking ahead, and their eagerness to look ahead to a future date that is in the best interest of public health. Our annual parade and festival is one of the best and biggest in the nation and will certainly outlast any challenges that come its way,” Mayor Kriseman said. “In the interim, we should continue to embrace and celebrate our LGBTQ residents and allies each and every day for their efforts in helping the sun to shine so brightly on us here in St. Pete.”

