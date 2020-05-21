St Pete Pride postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 09: The Gay Pride Game flag is seen on the 50m arcs during the round 12 AFL match between the St Kilda Saints and the Sydney Swans at Etihad Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The biggest pride celebration in the State of Florida has been postponed until to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled from June 22 – 28 but organizers announced they would push back the annual festival until the fall of this year in hopes of holding them in 2020.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says the organizers understand there’s too much uncertainty with the pandemic right now to move forward with an event that brings so many people from so many different places to the city.

“While I am saddened by the cancellation of this year’s St Pete Pride, I respect the decision made by the event’s organizers given the inability to plan such events in the face of this unprecedented uncertainty. Our shared focus and most important job is public safety. St Pete Pride certainly recognizes this. St Pete Pride is one of the best and biggest LGBTQ+ events in the nation and will certainly outlast any challenges that come its way. Working with St Pete Pride and other organizations and individuals in our community, we will find ways to celebrate this year’s pride month safely and collectively. I hope that all residents of St. Pete remember that while we may be separated due to COVID-19, we are never alone and that we should continue to embrace and celebrate our LGBTQ residents and allies every day for their efforts in helping the sun to shine so brightly on us here in St. Pete.” Rick Kriseman, Mayor of St Petersburg

In 2018 more than 250,000 people attended St Pete Pride events over the three-day Pride celebration.