Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

St. Pete police officer tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second known case of a department employee contracting the coronavirus, according to a press release.

The department said it got word Monday morning that an officer had contracted the novel coronavirus while on vacation.

“He has not been on duty, has not been in the building, and has not had contact
with anyone in our Department or on the road since March 10th,” the department said. “For this reason, we have no reason to believe any other officers may have been exposed.”

The department notified employees of his test results in a memo Monday.

It’s the second case of coronavirus at the department. A civilian employee previously tested postitive for the virus and is still recovering.

The department said ten other employees self-quarantined, but tested negative for the virus.

