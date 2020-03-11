St. Pete mayor to address coronavirus concerns ahead of Firestone Grand Prix

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman is holding a news conference Friday morning to address coronavirus concerns ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix this weekend.

The event comes less than a day after health officials announced two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pinellas County.

Thousands are expected to pour into St. Pete for this weekend’s Grand Prix and attend three full days of events.

Race organizers tell 8 On Your Side they are actively monitoring the situation along with any recommendations from the CDC and Florida’s Department of Health. They do not expect any disruptions to race weekend, but are asking everyone to wash their hands regularly.

They are also adding additional hand sanitizer and handwashing stations throughout the event site, along with increasing cleaning and disinfecting of highly touched areas.

Kriseman’s news conference is set to take place at 10 a.m.

LATEST STORIES: