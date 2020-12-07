St. Pete looks to become Florida’s most COVID-safe community

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Mayor Rick Kriseman and city officials will introduce an awareness campaign Monday with the goal of making St. Petersburg “Florida’s most COVID-safe community.”

“Our positivity rate is the lowest among Florida’s most populated counties, but we can and must do better,” Mayor Kriseman tweeted Sunday. “In St. Pete, we’re going to recommit ourselves to lowering our positivity rate.

The latest positivity rate for new cases of coronavirus in Pinellas County is 6.19% compared to 8.26% in Hillsborough County.

The Florida Department of Health recorded more than 8,400 new cases Sunday as the total in the Tampa Bay region surpassed 190,000 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the St. Pete mayor’s office, “Race to Safe” will be a comprehensive education campaign aimed at slowing the spread of the virus now to avoid restrictions in the future. The campaign will focus on raising awareness about the CDC’s coronavirus safety guidelines amid the worst nationwide surge since the start of the pandemic.

Updated CDC guidance calls for universal face mask-wearing, especially when you are indoors and not home. But the advisory also says face masks should be worn inside your own home when someone you live with has tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19.

“Consistent and correct use of face masks is a public health strategy critical to reducing respiratory transmission of SARS-CoV-2, particularly in light of estimates that approximately one half of new infections are transmitted by persons who have no symptoms,” the new CDC guidance said.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri has already put business owners on notice about potential fines after deputies found 40 percent of bars and 8 percent of restaurants in violation of the county’s mask ordinance.

“If you’re with anyone indoors without a mask, that’s a viral spreading opportunity,” Dr. Deborah Birx from the White House Coronavirus Task Force said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press. “If you’re outdoors and hugging and kissing individuals, that is a viral spreading opportunity.”

The CDC also recommends maintaining physical distance, postponing travel, limiting close contacts outside your household, and avoiding large gatherings & non-essential indoor spaces.

Public health experts point out the full effect of Thanksgiving travel on the pandemic has yet to be felt.

“There isn’t a state without increasing cases right now except Hawaii,” Dr. Birx said.

You can watch Mayor Kriseman’s announcement Monday at 10 a.m. about the “Race to Safe” campaign on WFLA’s Facebook page and WFLA.com.