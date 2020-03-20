St. Pete coffee shop giving away toilet paper rolls to ‘all who need them’

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As the world fights over toilet paper, a local coffee shop in St. Petersburg wants to give customers some peace of mind.

Beans & Barlour said its staff will be on the sidewalk in front of the shop Saturday to hand out free rolls of toilet paper to “all who need them” while supplies last.

The coffee, cocktails and dessert shop is hosting a free toilet paper “drive-thru” on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

“Hey St Pete, We got your back(side)!” the restaurant wrote on social media. “We’re all in this together!”

The toilet paper will be free of charge, but people are encouraged to tip staff, as ” they will greatly appreciate it during this time of decreased earnings.”

The rolls are commercial size and 9 inches in diameter.

Those who take advantage of the offer are asked to drive up to the curb and wait for a staff member to prevent a crowd.

Beans & Barlour is located at 538 1st Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

